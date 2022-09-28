Advertisement
Letters Patent describe the royal position of Lilibet and Archie

Letters Patent describe the royal position of Lilibet and Archie

Letters Patent describe the royal position of Lilibet and Archie

Letters Patent describe the royal position of Lilibet and Archie

  • Lilibet and Archie have been given royal titles.
  • The Letters Patent defines who can use a royal title within the Royal Family.
  • Their future use of their titles is still up in the air.
Lilibet and Archie of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given the titles of Prince and Princess in accordance with the Letters Patent, which defines who can use a royal title within the Royal Family.

Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s oldest child, is entitled to the title of His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex by the Letters Patent, while Lilibet is entitled to the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

The Letters Patent, given in 1917 by King George V, set down the criteria for receiving a royal title within the Royal Family.

Lilibet and Archie could not have been a Prince or Princess because they were the great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II at the time of their birth. But with the advent of King Charles III, they now hold a number of important titles.

The royal children’s future use of their titles and whether they will continue to be addressed as Master and Miss are both up in the air.

In order to limit who may possess a royal title, King George V issued a Letters Patent in 1917 as a result, only the eldest son of the Prince of Wales was eligible for a Prince or Princess title, in addition to the monarch’s children and grandchildren through the male line.

This law was supposedly changed by the late Queen Elizabeth II to cover all of the descendants of the Prince of Wales’ eldest son. Because of this, all of the Cambridge children currently hold the titles of Prince or Princess, whereas only Prince George would have qualified in the past.

