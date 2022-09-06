Lily Anne Harrison welcomes her first child with Peter Facinelli

This is the 30th child for Peter Facinelli and the first for The Vanished star.

With his ex-wife, Jennie Garth, 50, the actor from 13 Minutes has three children: Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15.

He wished everyone a happy “Labor” Day on September 5, 2022.

Little Lily Anne Harrison, The 33-year-old actress from Christmas Camp and her spouse, Peter Facinelli, welcomed their first kid together.

The happy couple shared the news on social media, and the delighted papa wished everyone a happy “Labor” Day on September 5, 2022.

The message was posted alongside a touching black-and-white image of the infant holding the 48-year-old Twilight actor’s finger.

The 33-year-old new mother uploaded the identical photo to her Instagram stories.

Soon after Peter announced the good news, the compliments started to come in.

Kate Harrison, a model and sister of Lilly Anne, screamed, ‘Love you three !!’ Australian actress Sarah Wynter wrote, ‘ Sending so much love to you both. You are going to give this baby such love.

