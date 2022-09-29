Lisa Banes hit-and-run death results in a guilty plea

Brian Boyd killed actress Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year.

The man who was accused of killing “Gone Girl” actress Lisa Banes by hitting her with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday. He is likely to get between one and three years in prison.

Brian Boyd, who is 27 years old, will be sentenced on November 30 for killing Banes in New York City in June 2021. Banes was crossing the street when Boyd’s scooter hit her and killed her.

Banes was taken to the hospital, and on July 14, 2021, at age 65, he died there. She had been in movies like “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” in 1988. She had also been on TV shows like “NCIS,” “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” and “Masters of Sex.”

Boyd ran away after he hit Banes, but he was caught a few weeks later. He admitted to killing someone in the second degree and leaving the scene of an accident without telling anyone on Wednesday.

The sentence that was given to Boyd was less than the three to nine years that prosecutors in Manhattan had asked for.

In a statement, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said, “Brian Boyd drove recklessly with no regard for pedestrians, fatally striking a beloved actress and New Yorker before speeding off to avoid accountability.”

Lisa Banes will be remembered for her contributions to the rich fabric of New York City through her roles on screen and on Broadway. I offer her friends, family, and the many who loved her during her decades-long career my deepest condolences.”

Boyd’s lawyer said she had nothing to say.

