Little Women, K-drama, tops the ratings and faces off against ‘Big Mouth’

After Alchemy of Souls finished, the debut episode of the new K-drama Little Women shot to the top of the viewership numbers.

According to Nielsen Korea’s estimates, the drama’s first episode debuted on September 3 and received an average rating of 6.4% countrywide, placing it top among all cable channels for that time period.

The story of Little Women centers on three sisters who have a strong kinship and have lived in severe poverty their entire lives.

The siblings’ significant incident, which introduces them to a new world of wealth and power while putting them in contact with the richest family in the country, changes the course of the story.

The program airs during Alchemy of Souls’ time slot, which saw an average rating increase of 5.3 percent when it made its debut in June.

However, MBC’s Big Mouth achieved new heights with the highest ratings for its episodes, averaging a worldwide rating of 12% and taking the top spot in its time slot.

Soompi claims that it attracted the largest audience of viewers between the ages of 20 and 49 while maintaining an average rating of 4.5 percent.

Little Women and Big Mouth still compete for viewers despite airing at separate times, since both shows aim for the greatest ratings.

