Liz Truss term “unlucky” as Queen is force to ‘medical observation’

  • Netizens share their thoughts on Prime Minister’s visit with Queen Elizabeth II.
  • Liz is the Queen’s 15th Prime Minister.
  • She took over for Boris Johnson earlier this month and was the last public figure to see the monarch before Buckingham Palace was released.
Queen struggles at Balmoral, and newly elected British Prime Minister Liz Truss is making the rounds on the internet.

Truss, the last public figure to see the Queen before Buckingham Palace released the health bombshell, has been labelled ‘unlucky’ for the monarch.

On Twitter, netizens shared their thoughts on the Prime Minister’s visit with Her Majesty on Tuesday.

“Unlucky @trussliz it looks like your energy price cap won’t be on the front page anymore!!” one wrote.

“Liz Truss was the last public figure to see her before she died Unlucky Truss,” another quoted.

“Thoughts of the country are with the Queen,” stated Liz in an official statement.

Liz is the Queen’s 15th Prime Minister. She took over for Boris Johnson earlier this month.

