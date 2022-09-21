Logan Lerman will appear in We Were the Lucky Ones

Logan Lerman will play Addy, the middle child of a Polish Jewish family separated at the start of WWII.

Georgia Hunter’s We Were the Lucky Ones is inspired by true events.

Erica Lipez serves as showrunner while Thomas Kail will direct. 20th Television is the studio.

Logan Lerman, who is best known for playing Percy in the Percy Jackson movies, will appear in the upcoming We Were the Lucky Ones adaptation of Georgia Hunter’s 2017 novel of the same name, according to reports.

The bestseller novel about a Polish Jewish family split apart at the onset of WWII and determined to survive and reconnect is the basis for the television series, which was inspired by actual events.

Lerman portrays Addy, the middle kid, who is 25 when the conflict first breaks out.

He is an explorer who works as an engineer in Paris and is beginning to achieve success as a music composer.

He has the capacity to connect with people from all backgrounds and the ability to fix anything.

According to the journal, Hunter’s grandfather, who was a young man in the late 1930s, served as the model for Addy’s persona.

Lerman recently had an appearance in the movies Bullet Train and Hunters on Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to his main parts in the Percy Jackson movies from 2010 and 2013, he is best recognised for his 2012 picture, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, in which he co-starred with Emma Watson.

The Butterfly Effect, Hoot, 3:10 to Yuma, and Indignation are some of his additional filmographies.

Erica Lipez is the showrunner for We Were the Lucky Ones, while Thomas Kail is the director.

Lipez, Kail, and Jennifer Todd for Old 320 Sycamore, as well as Adam Milch, are executive producers. The co-executive producer will be Hunter. The studio is called 20th Television.

