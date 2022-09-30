London Mayor approves Queen statue in Trafalgar Square

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has backed the Royal Family’s wish for a statue of Queen Elizabeth II at Trafalgar Square.

He announced on Wednesday that the Queen would not be shown in the Fourth Plinth.

Mayor’s office tweeted, “The headline is simply wrong.”

The construction of a memorial statue honouring Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning queen in British history, at Trafalgar Square has finally received the blessing of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Khan responded to criticism for turning down requests for a statue of the late Queen to be placed on the Fourth Plinth of Trafalgar Square by declaring that he “stands ready” to fulfil the intentions of the Royal Family.

Following her passing earlier this month, calls have been made for the land, which is now utilised for a different monument every two years, to house a permanent statue of her Majesty.

Khan announced on Wednesday that the Queen would not be shown in the Fourth Plinth, which has featured contemporary artwork since 1999, “for the foreseeable future.”

“The Fourth Plinth will continue to showcase new works by world-class artists for the foreseeable future,” a spokesperson for Khan had said in a statement.

The Mayor’s Press Office reversed its previous position and stated that Khan “stands ready to support” the intentions of the Royal Family.

“Mayor of London has been repeatedly clear he stands ready to support the wishes of Royal Family whatever they are and will ensure our capital has a fitting tribute to our longest serving monarch.”

