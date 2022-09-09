Looking back at some of the biggest royal snubs made by Queen Elizabeth

The Queen garnered media attention four times with her most infamous royal insults.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, Queen Elizabeth is said to have made Diana wait for 30 minutes.

The monarch once told biographer Andrew Morton that the reason why Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles went sour was because of her bulimia.

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II could quip and use a bon mot on any occasion, which frequently left admirers at a loss for words.

The king made a short reference to President George W. Bush in 2017, who claimed in error that he had seen the US founded in 1776 rather than 1776. The monarch said, “I wondered whether I should start this toast by saying, ‘When I was here in 1776.”

Observe how the Queen garnered media attention four times with her most infamous royal insults:

The romance between Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister Margaret and Peter Townsend is said to have been put on hold because the monarch deemed Townsend, a divorced man, to be unsuitable for Margaret, according to Tina Brown in her book The Palace Papers.

[embepdost slug=”will-meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-visit-us-before-queens-funeral/”]

According to reports, Elizabeth requested that they hold off on getting married until her younger sister turned 25.

Advertisement

The couple’s relationship ended as a result of the negative publicity taking over the situation.

Margaret eventually wed Antony Armstrong-Jones, whom she later divorced despite the Queen’s objections.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, the Queen had Diana wait for 30 minutes.

When the Princess of Wales visited the monarch, Queen Elizabeth is said to have made her wait for 30 minutes.

A footman told the Queen the following, according to biographer Ingrid Seward’s account in The Queen and Di: “The princess cried three times in half-an-hour while she was waiting to see you.” The queen replied, “I had her for an hour — and she cried nonstop.”

Moreover, Diana once told biographer Andrew Morton that Queen “indicated to me that the reason why [my] marriage had gone downhill was that Prince Charles was having such a difficult time with my bulimia.”

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were excluded from the holiday broadcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were allegedly excluded from Queen Elizabeth’s holiday broadcast when she ordered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s photograph to be moved off camera before they began their 2019 message.

All “was fine bar one,” the Queen reportedly informed the filmmaker, according to Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan.

She added, “I suppose we don’t need that one” referring to the photo with the Sussexes.

Swipe at World Leaders: The Queen displayed some sass when she met Martin McGuinness in 2016. The Queen was asked if she was feeling well by the first deputy minister of Ireland, to which she responded, “Well, I’m still alive, anyway.”

Furthermore, the Queen said that Boris Johnson didn’t appear to be having fun at a photo shoot for the 2021 G7 Summit.

Advertisement

“Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?” she asked.

Johnson replied, “Yes, definitely we’re supposed to be enjoying ourselves in spite of appearances.”

Also Read Queen Elizabeth II death, Ronaldo pays a touching tribute to her Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram.The Portuguese star...