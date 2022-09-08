Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power refuses to ignore racism, threats, harassment, or abuse.

Social media users have expressed disapproval of the show’s diversity.

This incidence of racially motivated harassment is reminiscent of others that targeted people of color who were cast in sci-fi roles in 2022.

The cast of Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has issued a statement on Twitter stating that they will not tolerate the “racism, threats, harassment, and abuse” that some of its castmates of colour endure on a daily basis in response to a barrage of racist insults.

Black and brown “Rings of Power” cast members received quick criticism because of the hue of their skin when their casting was announced earlier this year. Social media users have expressed disapproval of the show’s diversity, claiming that it misrepresents author J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth.

Following the premiere of the episode, there were a lot of unfavourable comments, and Amazon Prime stopped the commenting feature because of concerns about review bombing.

“We, the Rings of Power cast, stand together in full solidarity and against the continuous racism, threats, harassment, and abuse several of our castmates of colour are experiencing on a daily basis,” the statement continues.

“We won’t ignore it or put up with it. By definition, the world JRR Tolkien built is multicultural. a society in which free individuals of all races and cultures work cooperatively to subdue the forces of evil.

That is reflected in “Rings of Power.” Fantasy has never been all white, and neither has our world. Not all of Middle-Earth is white. BIPOC are a permanent fixture in Middle-Earth and belong there.

Finally, all of our love and fellowship go out to the fans who are supporting us, especially fans of colour who are already facing abuse just for being part of this fandom. We see your courage and boundless inventiveness.

This community is made richer by your cosplays, fancams, fan art, and observations. They also serve to remind us of our goals. You are valuable, loved, and have a place in this world. You are a vital member of the LORT family; we appreciate you watching out for us.”

Using an elfish phrase to end “The post, titled “Namári,” which means “farewell,” has received a range of reactions. Twitter users have praised the program for denouncing racism, while some claim that “Rings of Power” harassment is a result of the program’s low quality rather than its content.

This incidence of racially motivated harassment is reminiscent of others that targeted people of color who were cast in sci-fi roles in 2022, such as Moses Ingram in the Star Wars film “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and Leah Jeffries in the planned “Percy Jackson” series.

