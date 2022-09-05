Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power gathers 25 million views in on day one

Amazon Prime Video’s biggest ever premiere to date.

The Rings of Power is the most expensive television programme ever produced.

Fantasy epic garnered more than 25 million people on its first day, shattering previous records.

One of the most popular programmes on Amazon Prime Video in recent memory is Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The most expensive television programme ever produced, a brand-new fantasy epic garnered more than 25 million people worldwide on its first day, shattering previous records.

The series debuted exclusively on Prime Video on Friday in more than 240 nations and territories, making it the platform’s biggest premiere to date.

Rings of Power’s success was praised by Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios. “It is somehow fitting that Tolkien’s stories – among the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origin of the fantasy genre – have led us to this proud moment,” she said.

“I am so grateful to the Tolkien Estate – and to our showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producer Lindsey Weber, cast and crew – for their tireless collaborative efforts and boundless creative energy,” she concluded.

In addition to thanking the viewers, Salke said: “It is the tens of millions of fans watching – clearly as passionate about Middle-earth as we are – who are our true measure of success.”

The epic legends of Middle-legendary earth’s Second Age are brought to the big screen for the first time in The Rings of Power.

The events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy are thousands of years in the past when this play takes place.

In that time, “great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains threatened to cover all the world in darkness”. among other things, happened.

The series opens in an era of largely tranquilly and follows an ensemble cast of both well-known and unfamiliar characters as they face the long-feared return of evil to Middle-earth.

The first two episodes have already been released, and each Friday the remaining six episodes will be available on Prime Video.

