Lost starring Yami Gautam leads Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar visited a temple in Himachal Pradesh. The...
The Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) will open “Lost,” starring Yami Gautam Dhar. Directed by “Pink” filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Aniruddha and Shyamal Sengupta wrote the investigative drama thriller. While Sengupta wrote the script and Ritesh Shah wrote the dialogue.
The largest annual South Asian festival that celebrates excellent storytelling is called the CSAFF. It will take place from September 22 to September 25, this year.
Yami will play a crime reporter in “Lost.” She expressed her happiness and pride at her movie being chosen for the CSAFF.
Speaking of the same she said, “I can’t be happier and more proud of the film’s selection for the opening night at CSAFF. I feel like it’s one that the people will connect to and will be the one that you cannot miss, especially in the current age and time.
“I have loved playing this role because it was such a special experience, it allowed me to explore so many layers of emotions as an actor and the entire team has worked really hard on it,” the 33-year-old actor said in a statement. Choudhary, best known for the 2018 drama thriller ‘Pink’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, said he hopes the audience at the festival will welcome the movie with open hearts.
