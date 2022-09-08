Lost starring Yami Gautam leads Chicago South Asian Film Festival

The Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) will open “Lost,” starring Yami Gautam Dhar.

Yami, who will play a crime reporter in “Lost,” expressed her happiness at her movie being chosen.

Speaking of the same she said, “I can’t be happier and more proud of the film’s selection for the opening night at CSAFF.”

Directed by "Pink" filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Aniruddha and Shyamal Sengupta wrote the investigative drama thriller. While Sengupta wrote the script and Ritesh Shah wrote the dialogue.

The largest annual South Asian festival that celebrates excellent storytelling is called the CSAFF. It will take place from September 22 to September 25, this year.

Speaking of the same she said, “I can’t be happier and more proud of the film’s selection for the opening night at CSAFF. I feel like it’s one that the people will connect to and will be the one that you cannot miss, especially in the current age and time.

“I have loved playing this role because it was such a special experience, it allowed me to explore so many layers of emotions as an actor and the entire team has worked really hard on it,” the 33-year-old actor said in a statement. Choudhary, best known for the 2018 drama thriller ‘Pink’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, said he hopes the audience at the festival will welcome the movie with open hearts.



“I have been eager for the release of our hard-worked venture. The film is a realistic highlight of media in a social context and I am sure that it will give the audience a compelling watch. I am curious about its release and see the responses it shall get,” the director said.

‘Lost’ also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.