Madhuri Dixit Bengali connection Boom Padi frenzy loved by Fans

The festive garba music is currently trending heavily on social media because to Madhuri Dixit’s dance routines in the song “Boom Padi.” The Bollywood diva’s exuberant appearance in the Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir duet has won her fans’ hearts. It’s interesting to note how frequently Madhuri’s Bengali admirers mention the veteran actor’s warm affinity for Kolkata.

Madhuri Dixit has frequently stated that she has a special place in her heart for Kolkata and the Bengali language. In addition, she once said that she will always remember the dancing lessons at school where she first heard Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s songs, and the Dhak Dhak girl even said that Kolkata has always been one of her favorite places.

The “The Fame Game” actor acknowledged in an earlier interview that she is of Bengali descent. She was first exposed to Tagore’s dance drama by her teacher during school performances, and whenever Madhuri has traveled to Kolkata for promotional purposes or to attend events, Madhuri has roamed the city sampling the various kinds of sweets the city has to offer.Interestingly, Madhuri really raised heads while matching steps with Tollywood celebrities Jeet and Dev earlier this year in March when she was in Kolkata for the grand finale of a music reality program. The Bollywood diva, who was backed by Jeet and Dev, also paid tribute to the late actress Suchitra Sen with a moving performance.Meanwhile, a lot of talk has already been generated by Madhuri’s brand-new song from the OTT film “Maja Ma.” The vivacious song was written by Priya Saraiya, and it was composed by Souumil Shringarpure and Siddharth Mahadevan. Kruti Mahesh choreographed the video. The movie, which is directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, is marketed as a family-friendly comedy set at a traditional festival.