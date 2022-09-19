Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in green saree, See pics

Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in green saree, See pics

Articles
Advertisement
Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in green saree, See pics

Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in green saree, See pics

Advertisement
  • Madhuri has always been a well-known figure in the Bollywood industry.
  • She appeared in a photo shoot in a green saree.
  • The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.
Advertisement

Madhuri Dixit is an actress from India. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Abodh, but she was never seen again following the release of her next film, Tezaab.

She has always been a well-known figure in the Bollywood industry. Her acting skills, beauty, and fashion sense have won her millions of fans.

Madhuri, the ever-charming actress, and model who is well known for her personality, recently appeared in a photo shoot in a green saree.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Advertisement

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral. She has 32.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

Also Read

Madhuri Dixit looks transcendent as she smiles and poses in a pink saree
Madhuri Dixit looks transcendent as she smiles and poses in a pink saree

One of the most well-known and adored actresses in Bollywood's glitzy metropolis...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story