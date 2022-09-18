One of the most well-known and adored actresses in Bollywood’s glitzy metropolis is Madhuri Dixit.

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood has given a number of standout performances on the big screen,

Along with her talent as an actor, Madhuri has won over admirers with her infectious grin and gorgeous sense of style.

Advertisement

One of the most well-known and adored actresses in Bollywood’s glitzy metropolis is Madhuri Dixit. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood has given a number of standout performances on the big screen, garnering her both praise from the critics and the affection of millions of fans.

Along with her talent as an actor, Madhuri has won over admirers with her infectious grin and gorgeous sense of style. The actress is quite active on social media, where she frequently shares photos and videos to the adoration of her followers. Following this trend, Madhuri posted a tonne of brand-new pictures of herself wearing a saree on social media last night. Look at this.

A few hours ago, Madhuri posted a couple fresh pictures on her Instagram page, showing off her brand-new appearance while wearing a pink saree.

The actress wore the six yards of elegance with a matching, pink shirt with a patterned pattern, and she looked stunning. She added some golden and silver rings and bangles as well as a pair of earrings to complete the ensemble. A little blue bindi completed her exquisite soft-glam makeup and greatly enhanced her appearance. Sari = emotion (pink heart emoji) (shooting star emoji), Madhuri captioned the images when she posted them on social media.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) Advertisement

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar are the other judges for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10’s celebrity dance competition. She will appear in Maja Maa, a family comedy that will be available on an OTT platform on October 6th. The cast also features Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja.