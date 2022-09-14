Madhuri Dixit to star in Prime Video

Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with hubby Shriram Nene
Maja Ma, starring Madhuri Dixit, will hit theatres on October 6 of this month. Amazon Prime Video will have the movie accessible for viewing. Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat feature in the Sumit Batheja-penned and Anand Tiwari-directed movie. A traditional festival and a vibrant, traditional Indian wedding serve as the joyful setting for Maja Ma’s family entertainment performances.
the dancing diva is back and how! blessing your screens to do away with your mid-week blues – now we’re feeling Maja Ma 😉
watch #MajaMaOnPrime, Oct 6@MadhuriDixit @raogajraj @ritwikbhowmikk @BarkhaSingh0308 #SrishtiSrivastava #RajitKapur #SheebaChaddha #SimoneSingh pic.twitter.com/JvgbMGzvKa
— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 14, 2022
Maja Ma is the first of several original movies from Prime Video India’s production slate, offering captivating, real, and rooted tales that not only connect with people in India but resonate with viewers worldwide.
“I honestly feel that today’s audience is yearning for content that is innovative, diversified, and modernistic in its approach, while maintaining the simple storytelling at its core.” “Audiences are receptive to new genres and new experiences, and Maja Ma provides both,” stated Anand Tiwari.
Maja Ma producer Amritpal Singh Bindra “The film is a labour of love for all of us, from the amazingly talented actors to the diligent crew, all of whom have worked tirelessly to deliver this incredible film to the viewers.” I can’t wait to watch how audiences inside and beyond the country respond to this masterfully written drama.”
