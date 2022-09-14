Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Madhuri Dixit to star in Prime Video

Madhuri Dixit to star in Prime Video

Articles
Advertisement
Madhuri Dixit to star in Prime Video

Madhuri Dixit to star in Prime Video

Advertisement
  • Maja Ma, starring Madhuri Dixit, will hit theatres on October 6 of this month.
  • Amazon Prime Video will have the movie accessible for viewing.
  • “We are very delighted to release our first Indian Amazon Original Movie to our diversified audience,” India Originals Head of Prime Video Aparna Purohit said.
Advertisement

Maja Ma, starring Madhuri Dixit, will hit theatres on October 6 of this month. Amazon Prime Video will have the movie accessible for viewing. Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat feature in the Sumit Batheja-penned and Anand Tiwari-directed movie. A traditional festival and a vibrant, traditional Indian wedding serve as the joyful setting for Maja Ma’s family entertainment performances.

Advertisement

Maja Ma is the first of several original movies from Prime Video India’s production slate, offering captivating, real, and rooted tales that not only connect with people in India but resonate with viewers worldwide.

“I honestly feel that today’s audience is yearning for content that is innovative, diversified, and modernistic in its approach, while maintaining the simple storytelling at its core.” “Audiences are receptive to new genres and new experiences, and Maja Ma provides both,” stated Anand Tiwari.

Maja Ma producer Amritpal Singh Bindra “The film is a labour of love for all of us, from the amazingly talented actors to the diligent crew, all of whom have worked tirelessly to deliver this incredible film to the viewers.” I can’t wait to watch how audiences inside and beyond the country respond to this masterfully written drama.”

Also Read

Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with hubby Shriram Nene
Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with hubby Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most gorgeous celebrities of Bollywood. She...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story