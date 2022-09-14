Madhuri Dixit to star in Prime Video

Maja Ma, starring Madhuri Dixit, will hit theatres on October 6 of this month.

Amazon Prime Video will have the movie accessible for viewing.

“We are very delighted to release our first Indian Amazon Original Movie to our diversified audience,” India Originals Head of Prime Video Aparna Purohit said.

Maja Ma is the first of several original movies from Prime Video India’s production slate, offering captivating, real, and rooted tales that not only connect with people in India but resonate with viewers worldwide.

“I honestly feel that today’s audience is yearning for content that is innovative, diversified, and modernistic in its approach, while maintaining the simple storytelling at its core.” “Audiences are receptive to new genres and new experiences, and Maja Ma provides both,” stated Anand Tiwari.

Maja Ma producer Amritpal Singh Bindra “The film is a labour of love for all of us, from the amazingly talented actors to the diligent crew, all of whom have worked tirelessly to deliver this incredible film to the viewers.” I can’t wait to watch how audiences inside and beyond the country respond to this masterfully written drama.”

