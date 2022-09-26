Advertisement
Edition: English
Madhuri Dixit’s recent photoshoot leaves fans stunned

Articles
Madhuri Dixit’s recent photoshoot leaves fans stunned

  • Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram account to share a gorgeous photoshoot.
  • The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.
  • She has 33 million followers on her Instagram account.
One of the most well-known and adored actresses in Bollywood’s glitzy metropolis is Madhuri Dixit. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood has given a number of standout performances on the big screen, garnering her both praise from the critics and the affection of millions of fans.

Madhuri Dixit has always been a well-known figure in the Bollywood industry. Her acting skills, beauty, and fashion sense have won her millions of fans. The diva recently took to her Instagram account to share a gorgeous photoshoot. She looks absolutely stunning in the photos.

She captioned her post, “Unveiling Six Yards by Madhuri Dixit, a very special collaboration with Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop (@perniaspopupshop) that celebrates my love for the Saree, Indian design and craftsmanship. The exclusive curation features saree renditions of both traditional and modern drapes from leading Indian designers. Here’s our ode to the Six Yards of pure elegance.”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral. She has 33 million followers on her Instagram account.

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


End of Article
