Gauri Khan returns to Karan Johar after 17 years. She’s accompanied by pals Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. Three pals dish about airport looks and Bollywood parties with candour, wit, and humour. Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, spoke out about the family’s struggles.

Maheep Kapoor saw it. Her family endured fading prominence. In the current episode, she added, “Sanjay sat at home for years without job.” Tight finances. My kids have seen that along with flash and glamour. Being part of one of Bollywood’s largest families didn’t help either. “The folks around me made me feel like we were the failing Kapoor wing,” she said.

Maheep Kapoor was last seen in FABW season 2. It starred Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Panday.

Gauri Khan has disclosed Shah Rukh Khan’s prized habit. The actor likes seeing guests off in their automobile, she added.

