Mahesh Bhatt says Brahmastra is ‘quantum leap’

Mahesh Bhatt praised Ayan Mukerji and his movie Brahmastra in an exclusive conversation. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has been breaking movie office records and garnering millions of fans.

Everyone enjoyed the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor movie, so now everyone is looking forward to parts 2 and 3 of the trilogy. Well, a lot of praise is coming from famous people in the film industry, and Mahesh Bhatt is the most current to do so.

Ayan Mukerji and Brahmastra received accolades from the seasoned director during an exclusive interview.

When asked about the change in filmmaking now, Mahesh Bhatt instantly quipped, “I was dazzled by Brahmastra. When I saw the film, I felt that this is a quantum leap and I have no hesitation in saying that Ayan is the James Cameron of the Indian cinema world.”

Mahesh Bhatt further added, “Of course, it required a Disney and the likes of Uday Shankar and Karan Johar and the support of Ranbir and Alia and Ayan’s entire team, but I think that it is something quite amazing.”

Mahesh Bhatt went on to appreciate Ayan Mukerji’s audacity and said, “There is a filmmaker here who says that I am going to stand up and make movies which are going to be as good as the best content that is created by the world. And so, it’s playing overseas. Just standing up and mesmerising them by being rooted in India. They are rooted here and yet they are very contemporary in their packaging and the way it looks. It has the breath of India. It’s not referenced from somewhere, it comes from his own DNA, his own gene pool.”

In the meantime, Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures are funding Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. In Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reprise their roles as Shiva and Isha.

The movie’s release date has not yet been set, however Ayan Mukerji stated that the second half will likely be released in December 2025.