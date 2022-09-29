Mahikaa Rampal partying in London

Like Bollywood, celebrity kids’ lives are active and evolve quickly.

Like Bollywood, celebrity kids’ lives are active and evolve quickly. Though many haven’t entered Hollywood, their moves attract newsmakers. Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa was seen partying with Nysa Devgn’s rumoured lover Vedant Mahajan.

These photos are internet-worthy. Mahikaa and her pals were photographed partying in London with Vedant Mahajan, owner of MVM Entertainment London.

To add to these rumours, actress Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani posted these pictures on Instagram. Notably, Orhan, Mahikaa, and Vedant were enjoying dancing over Janhvi Kapoor’s song Zingaat in London.

Going into more detail, Zingaat is a popular song from the Bollywood movie Dhadak, which was Jahnvi Kapoor’s first movie. Janhvi and Ishaan Khatter both played roles in this movie. It was said that Janhvi and Ishaan were dating while they were promoting the movie.

Clearly, we still don’t know much about how these star kids date.

Also, Kanika Kapoor’s son Yuvraj Chandok was seen partying with Orhan, Mahikaa, and Vedant.

At the same time, actress Janhvi Kapoor missed her grandmother Normal Kapoor’s birthday party because she had work commitments. The Dhadak actress wrote on her Instagram story, “FOMO.” to show that she wasn’t too happy about it. Happy Birthday, Dadi! Love You” and put a red heart emoji next to it.

Kapoor is also working on a sports movie called “Mr. and Mrs. Mahi” with Rajkummar Rao and an action movie called “Bawaal” with actor Varun Dhawan.

