Mahima Makwana scheduled to be cast in a Dharma production?

In the movie “Antim,” which also starred Salman Khan, actress Mahima Makwana could be seen next to Ayush Sharma. Since then, the actress has been incredibly well-known, and her social media activity and stylish photos are also attracting a lot of attention.

With Roy Kapur Films and RSVP Movies, Makwana recently completed the film “Bas Karo Aunty.” Now a source claims that she has been offered a role with Dharma Productions. According to this insider, the actress had frequent sightings at the Dharma office and is slated to play with Emraan Hashmi in the OTT project “Showtime.”

This idea was unveiled by Karan Johar a few days ago on his Instagram page. According to reports, the shoot will start in November.

Directing the project are Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. This project will air on Disney + Hotstar. However the remaining cast has not yet been decided.