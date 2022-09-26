Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf’s latest dance video set internet on fire

Advertisement
Mahira Khan receives best actress award at Indian film festival

  • Mahira Khan is the only Pakistani celebrity who got a chance to work with Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan.
  • Mahira and Bilal Ashraf’s latest dance video set the internet on fire.
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Neeyat, and Humsafar.
Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress. She started her career as a VJ in 2006. Khan is the only Pakistani celebrity who got a chance to work with the biggest Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Neeyat, Humsafar, Shehr e Zaat, Sadqai Tumharai, Main Manto, and many more.

Hum Awards 2022 has caused a social media storm, and Mahira Khan, Bilal Ashraf, Alizeh Shah, and Ali Zafar have set the stage on fire with their amazing dance moves.

The lively and energetic duo aced the steps perfectly. Mahira is the most famous woman in Pakistan. Her fame is unmatched, and her movies and TV shows are huge hits. Her killer dance moves went viral in a matter of minutes.

Also Read

Mahira Khan, Frieha Altaf condemn Sara Bibi’s murder
Mahira Khan, Frieha Altaf condemn Sara Bibi’s murder

Sara Bibi was killed in the Islamabad suburb of Chak Shehzad. The...

