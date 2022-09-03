Advertisement
Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan’s fun BTS video goes viral

Articles
  • Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan were a much-loved on-screen couple in Humsafar.
  • Fans have been clamouring for their reunion ever since the show ended.
  • Recently, both Khans could be seen having fun in a making-of video.
Pakistani stars Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan were a much-loved on-screen couple in the TV serial Humsafar, and fans have been clamouring for their on-screen reunion ever since.

Recently, both Khans could be seen having fun in the BTS video that quickly became popular online.

Mahira getting ready for the shot was shown at the beginning of the clip, and the couple were shown working on a shoot in the desert at dusk.

Make-up artist Babar Zaheer shared the lovely video on his Instagram. Have a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Babar Zaheer (@iambabarzaheer)

Mahira and Fawad’s smouldering on-screen chemistry propelled them to superstardom, and now the beloved on-screen duo is making a comeback with the most recent shoot.

They had previously shared a runway during a fashion week, and the image captured admirers as well.

Additionally, Mahira and Fawad made their respective Bollywood debuts. Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira co-starred in the 2014 film Raees, and Fawad made his acting debut in Khoobsurat, which won a Filmfare Award.

Also Read

Mahira Khan’s most recent video has gone ‘viral’
Mahira Khan’s most recent video has gone ‘viral’

Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Shahrukh Khan. She Recently appeared...

