Mahira Khan is all set to hit the floor on upcoming awards show

  • Mahira Khan is gearing up for the upcoming awards show taking place in Canada.
  • The BTS video of the actress performing is quickly becoming popular on social media.
  • She most recently appeared in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.
The Lollywood actress Mahira Khan is geared ready to capture hearts with her enthusiastic performance at the upcoming awards show taking place in Canada. The upcoming awards show preparations are in full swing.

The BTS video of the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actress performing during dance practises is quickly becoming popular on social media.

 

Fans are obviously excited to watch their preferred celebrity tearing up the dance floor at the major award presentation.

Mahira most recently appeared in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad as a performer. The movie, which was shot by Nabeel Qureshi, was once slated for release in 2021. The Covid-19 outbreak, however, caused a delay in the movie’s premiere.

On Eidul Adha, it was eventually made available. Featuring Fahad Mustafa as a legendary cop, it is an action comedy. Both the audience and the critics have been giving it rave ratings.

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan praises Mahira Khan in ‘Maula Jatt Poster’
Hrithik Roshan praises Mahira Khan in ‘Maula Jatt Poster’

With its release date approaching, Bilal Lashari's upcoming film, The Legend of...

