Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf performed at the HUM Awards.

Their dynamic dance performance ignited the internet.

Mahira most recently appeared in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad as a performer.

Advertisement

The stage was set ablaze by the Lollywood stars Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf’s mesmerizing dance performances.

The backstage atmosphere mirrored the tremendous applause from the audience at the HUM Awards after the performance. The Humsafar actor and Janaan actor can be seen in a viral BTS video receiving praise from their crew for their dancing performance.

The duo’s dynamic groove ignited the internet. Bilal looked dapper in his black clothing, while Mahira was clad in a scorching red gown.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp) Advertisement

Mahira most recently appeared in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad as a performer. The movie, which was shot by Nabeel Qureshi, was once slated for release in 2021. The Covid-19 outbreak, however, caused a delay in the movie’s premiere.

On Eidul Adha, it was eventually made available. Featuring Fahad Mustafa as a legendary cop, it is an action comedy. Both the audience and the critics have been giving it rave ratings.

Also Read Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf’s latest dance video set internet on fire Mahira Khan is the only Pakistani celebrity who got a chance to...