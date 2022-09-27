Maisie Williams discusses ‘traumatic’ relationship with her father

Maisie has opened up about her relationship with her estranged father for the first time.

The Game of Thrones actress started crying when discussing her upbringing.

She felt like she had been “indoctrinated” into a ‘child cult’ as a child.

When discussing her “traumatic” connection with her father, which “consumed” her upbringing, Maisie Williams started crying.

The Game of Thrones actress, 25, was upfront and honest about her upbringing before breaking through to popularity as Arya Stark at the age of 12 on the HBO series.

Maisie grew up in Somerset with her mother Hilary and her three siblings, James, Beth, and Ted.

Maisie said to presenter Stephen Bartlett of The Diary Of An CEO podcast that her mother ‘escaped’ her father when she was four months old.

The actress talked about the “traumatic” events in her early life that caused her to break off communication with her father when she was just eight years old.

Maisie claimed that she had a lot of “suffering” and “fear” in her early years, but she claimed that she felt like she had been “indoctrinated” into a “child cult” since she was unaware that the behaviour she had been exposed to was “bad.”

She sobbed, “Well, I had a traumatic relationship with my dad when I was a small child before the age of, like, eight,” she added. And because it affects my siblings and my entire family, I don’t want to go into too much detail.

Despite being relieved she didn’t have to see her father anymore, Maisie, who has been open about her mental health difficulties, said she still had trouble navigating contradictory emotions.

