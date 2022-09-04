Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Yesterday the team of Brahmastra was in Hyderabad for the pre-release event of the film and it grabbed a lot of attention after it was postponed last minute.

According to the latest reports in Times Of India it is reported that the makers of the film incurred a loss of Rs 1.50 crore

According to a source close to the production company, there was a legal police permit, but owing to crowding, the licence was cancelled, costing the producers an estimated Rs. 1.50 crore.

Although those with direct knowledge of the situation claim that crowding was the primary factor in the event’s cancellation, a senior member of the Telugu film industry claimed that production staff members who were in charge of obtaining police permission while Ganesha festival was taking place delayed the paperwork, which ultimately caused the mess. According to reports, the police stated in their letter to the producers that the majority of the force is now involved in bandobast because of the ongoing Ganesh festival, therefore they won’t have enough officers to deploy for the event.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 9.

