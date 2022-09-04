Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Makers of Brahmastra are facing Rs 1.50 crore loss after last-minute cancellation

Makers of Brahmastra are facing Rs 1.50 crore loss after last-minute cancellation

Articles
Advertisement
Makers of Brahmastra are facing Rs 1.50 crore loss after last-minute cancellation

Makers of Brahmastra are facing Rs 1.50 crore loss after last-minute cancellation

Advertisement
  • Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.
  • Yesterday the team of Brahmastra was in Hyderabad for the pre-release event of the film and it grabbed a lot of attention after it was postponed last minute.
  • According to the latest reports in Times Of India it is reported that the makers of the film incurred a loss of Rs 1.50 crore
Advertisement

Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. According to the latest reports in Times Of India it is reported that the makers of the film incurred a loss of Rs 1.50 crore due to last-minute cancellation.

According to a source close to the production company, there was a legal police permit, but owing to crowding, the licence was cancelled, costing the producers an estimated Rs. 1.50 crore.

Although those with direct knowledge of the situation claim that crowding was the primary factor in the event’s cancellation, a senior member of the Telugu film industry claimed that production staff members who were in charge of obtaining police permission while Ganesha festival was taking place delayed the paperwork, which ultimately caused the mess. According to reports, the police stated in their letter to the producers that the majority of the force is now involved in bandobast because of the ongoing Ganesh festival, therefore they won’t have enough officers to deploy for the event.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 9.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh, who is in the latest promo of Brahmastra?
Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh, who is in the latest promo of Brahmastra?

Can you guess, then? either Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan? Shah...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story