Malaika Arora heats up the internet in shimmery sequin gown 

Malaika Arora treated fans with her sizzling look in a golden gown.

The sweet and sexy undertones we need when we are unsure of what to wear for an event.

She dressed in this full-sleeved outfit by Maneka Harisinghani, which had a turtleneck and a form-fitting fit.

There is always a chance that a new fashion trend will appear. However, when it’s time to party, dress the part in sequins. The extra and sufficient number of outfits have prepared the path to provide you with the promise of the style statement we’ve been searching for. This Malaika Arora-approved gown is quite stylish.

We don’t know whether there is another outfit that can fill the role if this gown doesn’t make you stand out the most. From the image, it is clear that this Yas Couture gown is covered with silver and gold, the sweet and sexy undertones we need when we are unsure of what to wear for the upcoming illuminated night. Mala was dressed in this full-sleeved outfit by Maneka Harisinghani, which had a turtleneck and a form-fitting fit. made to feel cosy on your body as well.

It’s not a good time to obtain this one as your own because it’s lovely, whether it’s the arrangement of sequins or glitter. Don’t worry too much about the jewellery you choose because the outfit looks amazing on its own. Is it appropriate to forego it and perhaps succumb to tiny charms through earrings and rings? The dirtier the chunkier, the more. Select a side. A vibrant eyeshadow, a pink lipstick, and a bright highlighter were all part of Malaika’s makeup.

