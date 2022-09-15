Malaika Arora is stunning in her recent selfie

Unquestionably, one of the fittest actresses in the business is Malaika Arora.

She has a reputation for having a slim physique.

Every time the timeless beauty comes out for a red carpet appearance or a workout in an exquisite couture gown, she never fails to astound admirers with her jaw-dropping good looks.

Malaika has frequently ignited the internet with her stunning appearance and high level of fashion sense. The 48-year-old actress also has a sizable fan base on social media, and Malaika loves to keep things genuine there by posting anything from intimate images with friends and family to workout videos and fancy photo sessions.

The actress, in the meantime, posted a picture of herself on Instagram on Wednesday, showing her wearing a black helmet and a white tank top. The mother’s open hair was lovely. She wrote “I see you (eye emoji)” as the photo’s description. Malaika is undoubtedly a work of art!

Have a look at Malaika’s pic:

Malaika was questioned about her thoughts on carrying the “sexy” label after all these years in a previous conversation. In response, she said, “My gosh, I really clung to that tag! I won’t be releasing any time soon. It’s like if you hold onto a title, crown, or other honour you bestow on someone forever. I think I’ve just held onto this tag for now.

I’ve always said it, I said it then, and I still say it today. I know it seems cliche, but I’ve always maintained that I’d like to be recognised as sexy and spicy than as plain and thandi (bland). I’ve always been recognised that way because I prefer it.

