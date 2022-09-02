Malaika Arora looks dazzling in white with mang tikka

Malaika Arora proudly flaunts her stretch marks in latest picture
Malaika Arora is renowned for having a fit body and slender silhouette....
Malaika Arora never fails to turn heads with her ultra-chic persona and her ability to pull off any dress with style. She recently looked ethereal in a white saree paired with an ivory mirror work blouse. While attending designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in tow.
On the most recent episode of “Koffee With Karan,” Arjun Kapoor discussed his relationship with Malaika. As well as how his family has handled it. He appeared on the show with his sister Sonam Kapoor, who stated that Arjun appears a lot happier and more stable since Malaika entered his life. As a family, they care deeply about seeing Arjun happy since they adore him.
The actor will next be seen in “The Lady Killer” alongside Bhumi Pednekar and “Kuttey,” which also stars Tabu, after his most recent film, “Ek Villain Returns.”
