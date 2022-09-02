Advertisement
Malaika Arora looks dazzling in white with mang tikka

Malaika Arora looks dazzling in white with mang tikka

Malaika Arora looks dazzling in white with mang tikka

Malaika Arora looks dazzling in white with mang tikka

Malaika Arora never fails to turn heads with her ultra-chic persona and her ability to pull off any dress with style. She recently looked ethereal in a white saree paired with an ivory mirror work blouse. While attending designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in tow.

Since the costume was created by Arpita Mehta, her official page posted these images on Instagram. Malaika looked very stunning in this ensemble, which she paired with a chic “maang teeka” that complemented her sparkly top flawlessly. Arjun’s white “chikankari” kurta, which complemented his lady love perfectly, made him appear every bit dashing.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Arpita Mehta Official Page (@arpitamehtaofficial)

On the most recent episode of “Koffee With Karan,” Arjun Kapoor discussed his relationship with Malaika. As well as how his family has handled it. He appeared on the show with his sister Sonam Kapoor, who stated that Arjun appears a lot happier and more stable since Malaika entered his life. As a family, they care deeply about seeing Arjun happy since they adore him.

Kapoor also stated on the programme that he wants to have a more secure profession and produce more high-quality work before he considers marrying Malaika.

The actor will next be seen in “The Lady Killer” alongside Bhumi Pednekar and “Kuttey,” which also stars Tabu, after his most recent film, “Ek Villain Returns.”

