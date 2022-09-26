Malaika Arora raises temperature in Georgia at a casino launch

Advertisement
  • Malaika Arora recently traveled to Batumi, Georgia, for the opening of a casino.
  • She tweeted a clip of herself dancing to her hit song Munni Badnaam Hui during her attendance at the launch ceremony.
  • She greeted the guests in Georgian before joining a group of backing dancers in dancing to Munni Badnam.
Malaika Arora recently traveled to Batumi, Georgia, for the opening of a casino. She tweeted a clip of herself dancing to her hit song Munni Badnaam Hui during her attendance at the launch ceremony. She stunned her followers with her gorgeous appearance as she arrived at the event dressed in a strapless, shimmering gown.

In the video’s comment area, her admirers referred to her as “beautiful,” “attractive,” and “amazing.” She greeted the guests in Georgian before joining a group of backing dancers in dancing to Munni Badnam.

 

Malaika is renowned for her fashionable appearances and attire. She has mentioned in interviews that she is now more “experimental” in her clothing selections than she was in the past.

Malaika previously discussed understanding what looks well on her and why she doesn’t care what other people think of her fashion choices. She had stated in a conversation, “A woman is always judged by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline… I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?’.”

“If I feel comfortable…and at the end of the day, I am not silly and stupid. I know what looks good on me, I know what doesn’t. If tomorrow, I feel it’s a tad bit too much, I am not going to. But again, that is my choice, nobody has the right to tell me that. If I am comfortable with my skin, with my body, with my age, then so be it. You have to fall in line, it’s as simple as that,” she added.

