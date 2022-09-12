Advertisement
Malaika Arora sparkles like a star in new purple dress

Malaika Arora has made it plain that age is no barrier to creating a fashion statement. She was recently seen at the wedding of fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta. The 48-year-old actress obviously concentrates not just on putting the appropriate cosmetics to her complexion but also understands the key to keeping her skin shining and revitalised on a daily basis.

She keeps her physique in shape thanks to her tough hard work and fitness training. Given these circumstances, the Dabangg actress tweeted jaw-dropping images of herself wearing a sparkly purple outfit and a modest amount of makeup on Monday evening. She accessorised her ensemble with a pair of glossy silver shoes and posed in style.

These photos grabbed the attention of her followers, who responded with heart emojis in the comments sections. “Mala Beautiful,” one Instagram user remarked, along with a heart emoji. Another person said, “Gorgeous.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora recently made headlines when she was pictured with her beau Arjun Kapoor at the wedding of fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta.

Malaika Arora was most recently seen on the television show India’s Best Dancer. Her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, whom she has been seeing since 2016, will next be seen in The Lady Killer starring Bhumi Pednekar.

