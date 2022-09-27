Advertisement
Malala Yousafzai pens cute note for her husband, 'grateful to have you'

Malala Yousafzai pens cute note for her husband, ‘grateful to have you’

Articles
Malala Yousafzai pens cute note for her husband, ‘grateful to have you’

Malala Yousafzai shares her sweet bonding with husband Asser Malik

  • Malala Yousafzai is the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.
  • She wed Asser Malik in a private ceremony attended by friends and family.
  • The young couple frequently exchange affectionate images of one another to show their love for one another.
Malala Yousafzai is the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, who captured the world’s attention when she spoke out against the Taliban’s ban on girls attending school. The advocate for girls’ education is now happily married, thriving, and making the most of her platforms. She has significantly aided the cause of women’s emancipation. In a recent Instagram post, Yousafzai shows her husband, Asser Malik, helping her hold the trophies.

The young pair frequently exchanges affectionate images of one another to serve as a reminder of their love for one another. The pair can be spotted together at several events.

In a private ceremony attended by friends and family, Yousafzai and Malik recently announced their engagement.

Malala posted a number of images to Instagram, including one with Malik in the final slide. She captioned the post, “Only in NYC does your week start with a speech @unitednations and end with meeting the cast of @kiterunnerbway. So many highlights to share from the week with my Afghan sisters @aydin_sahba and @somayafaruqi, celebrating @vanessanakate1’s amazing work, an interview on @todayshow, dinner with friends, and so grateful to have @asser.malik beside me to hold my hand (and my awards).”




Yousafzai tweeted, “Need to build my upper body strength to hold all the awards,” which Malik also reposted.

Regarding her professional life, Malala had a meeting with Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, on Friday outside the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations.

