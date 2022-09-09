Malavika Mohanan chose a colourful ensemble for Onam 2022

The holiday was observed with fanfare, from donning new attire to enjoying the delicious Onam Sadhya (feast).

Malavika Mohanan, a genuine Malayali, too enjoyed watching the celebration.

The stunning actress, who frequently turns heads with her fashion choices, decided to wear a lehenga saree for this Onam.

Mohanan, who is an avid social media user, took to her social media handle and shared glimpses of her Onam celebration. “Happy Onam to all you lovely people! ♥️ 🌾🌺🌼 Started off the day by making the ‘pookalam’ with flowers with my best friends 🥰, had the most lovely ‘sadhya’ lunch with family and a bunch of close friends, and we’re all pretty much food coma-ing right now 🦦Also gave the quintessential Kerala ‘kasavu’ saree a miss this year and went for a colourful half saree instead for a change! Do you like ittt?☺️,” she wrote, sharing the pictures.

Malavika Mohanan celebrated Onam at her Mumbai residence, and the actress also shared a video of her decorating the Pookkalam, and captioned, “Onam done right!🥰🌾🌸🦦🌼♥️🌺 🤤🧡#OnamAshamsakal.”

Check out the video here.

Malavika Mohanan’s upcoming work includes the film “Yudhra.”