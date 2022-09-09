Malavika Mohanan chose a colourful ensemble for Onam 2022

Malavika Mohanan slays in sequined silver mini dress with sheer neckline
Malavika Mohanan is stylish. Her wardrobe is vast. She's stylish in western...
Onam, the harvest festival, was observed on Thursday by Malayalis worldwide. The holiday was observed with fanfare, from donning new attire to enjoying the delicious Onam Sadhya (feast). Malavika Mohanan, a genuine Malayali, too enjoyed watching the celebration. The stunning actress, who frequently turns heads with her fashion choices, decided to wear a lehenga saree for this Onam. The stunning actress opted for a brilliant orange and pink lehenga saree rather than a traditional Kerala kasavu saree. Mohanan did give the outfit a festive feel by accessorizing with jumkhas, bangles, and the half-updo hairstyle.
Malavika Mohanan celebrated Onam at her Mumbai residence, and the actress also shared a video of her decorating the Pookkalam, and captioned, “Onam done right!🥰🌾🌸🦦🌼♥️🌺 🤤🧡#OnamAshamsakal.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Malavika Mohanan’s upcoming work includes the film “Yudhra.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.