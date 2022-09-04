Manit Joura loses two flats in the Noida Twin Tower demolition

Manit openly discussed the challenges in a video that his co-star Shraddha Arya posted on Thursday.

She also revealed that the government had recovered 70% of the money it had invested.

Manit elaborated on the same, saying they were unaware of a complaint being brought against the builders in connection with the construction.

The Naagin 6 actor said, “Yes, my father had bought two flats in the twin towers, Apex and Ceyane. He bought one flat in 2011 and another in 2013 as an investment for me. We didn’t know there was a case going on against the builders regarding certain issues pertaining to this construction. It was our right to know about it, but they chose not to tell us.”

As his conversation progressed further, Joura asserted, “My father had dreamt of having a nice place at a good location, but that didn’t happen. The Supreme Court gave a judgment that the builders will have to pay the buyers the interest on the amount given to them. However, they paid us the interest amount for just a few months, and that’s when we filed another case.”

Giving further information, he added, “after that, they started paying us in small amounts for some time, which didn’t really help because what we had paid for the property was a hefty amount.”

Sharing his piece of mind of the demolition of the supertech towers, Manit continued and said, “It was painful. I didn’t even see the video of the demolition and didn’t speak to my parents about it. We have received some amount from the builders, which the court had ordered them to give, but that amount is not close to what the market value of the flats is currently.”

Due to the twin skyscrapers’ violations of the law, building regulations, and fire safety standards, they were destroyed on August 28.