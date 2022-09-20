Margrethe of Denmark becomes Europe’s longest-ruling monarch after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Queen Elizabeth II was buried in Windsor Castle.

Several royals and foreign leaders attended Her Majesty’s state funeral.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark is the only reigning female monarch in Europe.

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96, was buried on Monday in the St. George’s Chapel of Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Several royals and foreign leaders attended Her Majesty’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, including Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark is presently the only reigning female monarch in Europe as a result of the passing of Her Majesty.

Since the passing of her father King Frederick IX in 1972, Margrethe has been the reigning monarch for more than 50 years. She has now held the position of head of state the longest.

Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, was the monarch with the longest reign in its history.

Following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Queen Margrethe wrote a letter to Her Majesty’s son King Charles III offering her homage and condolences.

Advertisement

“Your mother was very significant to my family and me. Among the European monarchs, she was a towering figure and a wonderful source of inspiration for all of us. She will be sorely missed, Margrethe wrote.

Also Read