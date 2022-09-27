Maria B draws criticism for her transphobic remark

Maria B took to Instagram to offer her opinion on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018.

The renowned Pakistani fashion designer Maria B took to Instagram to offer her opinion on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, which is now the hot topic dominating the nation.

She released a video of her discussing the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, with her sisters Najia and Aafia.

“The first thing that one needs to do is to identify what transgender means. Who is the most famous transgender in the world? Everyone knows about Kim Kardashian and her father. He was her father first and then her mother. His name is Caitlyn Jenner,” she said.

She also questioned whether the Pakistani law that was passed was intended for those like Jenner. “No absolutely not, this act was made for the khwaja sira community. There is a massive difference between them and transgenders.”

She previously engaged in a verbal altercation with transgender rights advocate Dr. Mehrub Moiz Awan after the latter was denied a spot on a TEDxISL (International School Lahore) panel, a decision she criticised as transphobic.

