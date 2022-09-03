Mariah Carey defends herself when she called Meghan Markle diva

Meghan started her Spotify podcast named Archetypes.

Sarina Williams was her first guest.

Mariah calls Meghan a diva.

Mariah Carey, a singer, referred to Meghan Markle as a diva once more when discussing her conversation with the Duchess of Sussex.

Mariah Carey had made an appearance in “Archetypes,” the second episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast on Spotify.

Taking to Twitter, Mariah wrote: “Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about “The Duality of Diva. Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous and empowering meaning of the word.”

