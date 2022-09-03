Mariah Carey shares why she referred Meghan Markle as ‘diva’

Mariah Carey is clarifying her words on Meghan Markle’s podcast.

The singer referred to the Duchess as a “diva” Meghan was taken aback when she heard her words.

Carey has now clarified that her statements were meant to be empowering.

Mariah Carey is clarifying her words after they caused a stir on the internet. Previously, on Meghan Markle’s podcast, the famed singer referred to the Duchess as a “diva” and highlighted how the Suits star has presented the public with some wonderful diva moments. Meghan was taken aback when she heard her words. Carey is now clearing her name with a tweet.

After expressing how much she “truly liked” her time on Meghan’s podcast, Mariah took the time to emphasise that her statements were meant to be “empowering.”

As per media, Carey wrote as she addressed the difficult moment, “Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!” Earlier in the week, the artist made headlines for referring to Meghan as a diva, which made the Duchess of Sussex sweat and squirm.

Meghan asked the singer on Archetypes, “What kind of diva moments did I give you?” Meghan later remarked her “nervous laughter” when wrapping off the event, noting that Carey “jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear that when she said diva, she was talking about the way I dress, the posture, the clothing.” Meghan became perplexed when she misinterpreted Mariah’s use of the term “diva” as a derogatory adjective rather than a compliment.

Meghan was flustered as a result of the misinterpretation, and she even pointed out her own embarrassment after the incident had passed. She did, however, discuss how Carey instantly realised that her statements had been misconstrued and had clearly explained her intentions.

