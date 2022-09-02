Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Mariam Ansari sparks frenzy with her most bold avatar

Mariam Ansari sparks frenzy with her most bold avatar

Articles
Advertisement
Mariam Ansari sparks frenzy with her most bold avatar

Mariam Ansari sparks frenzy with her most bold avatar

Advertisement

Mariam Ansari hasn’t appeared in many Pakistani drama ventures, but the attention she receives is entirely the result of her past. She is receiving a lot of attention and admiration because she is Ali Ansari’s sister and is now the great cricketer Moin Khan’s daughter-in-law.

The actress was recently seen celebrating her spouse Owais Khan’s birthday. Her overly brash avatar was enough to take you aback.

She looked very uninspiring because she was wearing such inappropriate clothing. She obviously spares no effort to expose her figure, which she has unquestionably got via hard work and countless hours spent in the gym, whether the photos are from her gym or from any of the photo shoots.

Check out here!

Mariam Ansari takes internet by storm with her most bold avatar

Advertisement

Mariam Ansari takes internet by storm with her most bold avatar

Mariam Ansari takes internet by storm with her most bold avatar

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle talks about having ‘suicidal thoughts’ at award ceremony
Meghan Markle talks about having ‘suicidal thoughts’ at award ceremony
Gabby Windey revealed that she is open to the possibility of dating
Gabby Windey revealed that she is open to the possibility of dating
Carrie Underwood surprises viewers at the 2022 People's Choice Awards by donning a sparkly suit
Carrie Underwood surprises viewers at the 2022 People's Choice Awards by donning a sparkly suit
The pregnant wife of Jesse James, files for divorce once more
The pregnant wife of Jesse James, files for divorce once more
Experts come to recue Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's docuseries
Experts come to recue Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's docuseries
Olivia Wilde is People's Choice Awards winner for 2022
Olivia Wilde is People's Choice Awards winner for 2022
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story