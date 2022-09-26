Advertisement
Marilyn Monroe's biopic now available on Netflix

  • Blonde is an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ best-selling semi-fictional book of the same name.
  • Director Andrew Dominik fought Netflix for 11 years to get the film made.
  • The film had its world debut at the Venice Film Festival this month.
“Blonde” is “guttural, visceral, agonized filmmaking that bends space, time, and every cinematic instrument at its disposal in service of obtaining emotional truth,” according to ID magazine.

Alternatively, viewers may adopt the stance of Richard Brody from the New Yorker, who referred to the film as “ridiculously filthy,” describing the unrelenting agony that Monroe goes through in the film as “a peculiar form of directorial sadism.”

In his film adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ best-selling semi-fictional book of the same name, Australian director Andrew Dominik pulls no punches.

Monroe’s life is portrayed as one of unrelenting cruelty and suffering, from the tragedy of a mentally unbalanced and abusive mother to her rape at the hands of a studio boss to a particularly sleazy encounter with President John F Kennedy.

Dominik reportedly fought Netflix for a very long time over the film’s lengthy running time and explicit scenes. He spent eleven years attempting to get the project made and credits the #MeToo movement against sexual assault with reviving interest in the subject.

She had to go to “uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable” places for the role, Armas told reporters at the Venice Film Festival, where the movie made its debut this month.

“She was all I thought about, all I dreamed about, all I could talk about. She was with me, and it was beautiful,” she said.

The crew filmed in the real locations where Monroe was born and died, with Dominik saying the shoot “took on elements of a seance”. (AFP)

