Mariyam Nafees lauds Muhammad Hasnain for his love for animals

Pakistanis have unwavering love and support for their cricket team, particularly the rising stars who have stunned millions of people around the world with their performance.

Mariyam Nafees, a fan of young and charismatic Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Hasnain, recently took to Instagram’s story section to praise Hasnain for his love of animals.

The Jhooti actor shared a video of Hasnain feeding and playing with a cat in the Green Shirts’ dressing room during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 on Instagram. The Pakistan Cricket Board first posted the video, which quickly went viral across all social media platforms.

The Mohabbat Na Kariyo star wrote, “We need more people like him.”

The Fitrat diva also thanked the pacer, who will play in the home series against England and the T20 World Cup in 2022.

For the uninitiated, the stunning and vivacious actress is a model and actress who primarily works in the Pakistani television industry. Nafees proved her worth in Diyar-e-Dil and Haya Ke Daaman Main with flawless performances. Fitrat, Ishq Jalebi, and Aik Gunah Aur Sahi are among her most recent works.