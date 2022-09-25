Advertisement
Edition: English
  • Mark Hamill recalls his debut role as lead in Star Wars: A New Hope
Mark Hamill recalls his debut role as lead in Star Wars: A New Hope

Mark Hamill played the lead role as Luke Sky Walker in Star Wars: A New Hope

  • The 71-year-old recalled his first screen test with Harrison Ford.
  • Hamill thought he was auditioning to play second-fiddle to Ford’s Han Solo.
  • After a week, he received the news that he would play the starring role.
In the upcoming Star Wars film, Mark Hamill said he would play Harrison Ford’s sidekick instead of the primary protagonist, Luke Skywalker.

As he recalled his first test screen for the George Lucas series, the 71-year-old actor questioned whether he was “ready for this.”

In collaboration with Omaze, the actor responded to his first screen test with Ford.

At the beginning of the clip, the actor muttered, “I’m not sure I’m ready for this.”

Ford gained critical acclaim for his American Graffiti performance years before becoming a renowned actor.

The screen test was the first time Hamill met Ford, whom he described as “one of my favorite people” and “the personification of cool.”

The actor asserts, “He WAS Han Solo. He’s better in the screen test than I am, and he’s off camera, so that should give you some idea.”

At the time of the audition, Hamill believed he was auditioning to play second-fiddle to Ford’s hero, adding, “Harrison was a bona fide leading man, so I thought he was Captain America, and I was Bucky.

“So when I eventually got the script, I opened the front page, and it said: The Star Wars: The Adventures of Luke Starkiller as taken from the Saga of the Whills, I realized oh my gosh, it’s through my eyes!”

After a week, the actor received the unbelievable news that he would play the starring role.

