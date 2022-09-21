Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are expecting baby girl

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are expecting their third child.

The couple already have two daughters: August, 5, and Maxima “Max,” 6.

The Meta CEO and philanthropist announced the news on social media. They tied the knot in 2012.

Mark Zuckerberg is an American business magnate, internet entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is known for co-founding the social media website Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are going to have another girl.

The 38-year-old CEO of Meta and the 37-year-old philanthropist are having their third child, another daughter, Zuckerberg said Wednesday on social media.

“Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!” He wrote this next to a cute picture of the two of them.

In the picture, Zuckerberg’s hand is on Chan’s stomach, and both of them are smiling for the camera.

The couple got married in 2012 and already has two young daughters: August, who is 5, and Maxima “Max,” who is 6.

