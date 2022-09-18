Martha Stewart discusses Pete Davidson’s hectic schedule

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up last month after nine months of dating.

Martha Stewart says the comedian is having a great time since their breakup.

Martha Stewart says Pete Davidson is living a busy life, and he’s having a great time since he and Kim Kardashian got divorced.

The reality TV actress and the former cast member of Saturday Night Live, 28, broke up last month after nine months of dating.

Kardashian recently called her ex “cutie,” but Davidson hasn’t talked about their breakup yet.

In the midst of this, a close friend of the comic, none other than Martha Stewart, recently revealed how the comedian had been handling the much-discussed breakup.

Stewart living mogul, 81, recently discussed what Davidson has been up to after denying relationship rumors and said that Davidson is like a son to her.

The celebrity chef revealed to news source that he will soon appear as a guest on her show and said, “He’s doing two movies at the present time. And he’s agreed to do my podcast, supposedly. ”

She went on to say, He’s having the time of his life. This guy is a talented actor [and] comedian, and who is a bon vivant at the same time. He’s fun.”

The former couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the White House Correspondents Dinner, where Stewart spoke about Kim and Pete’s relationship and posed with them for a cute shot.

They seem to have a wonderful affection for one another, she observed, calling them a “cute couple.”

Kim and Pete reportedly broke up last month after being separated for a while owing to their long distance relationship since Davidson had been preoccupied with filming for his forthcoming projects while Kim was working on her business and doing picture assignments.

The founder of SKIMS recently insisted that she is blissfully single and is presently concentrating on her studies for the bar.

