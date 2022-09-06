Mathira praises Virat Kohli for his sincerity after PakvsInd match

Pakistan on Sunday won the nail-gnawing match against India by five wickets to make it even against the Rohit Sharma-drove side.

A 73-run organization between Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz helped set the vibe for an extraordinary triumph.

Nawaz resisted the urge to panic and scored his T20I profession best of 42 off 20 balls, bound with six limits and two maximums. While Mohammad Rizwan played an incredible inning of 71 off 51 with four limits and two sixes.

Recently Mathira revealed that she has always been a fan of Virat Kohli, she praises the cricketer for his sincerity after losing the match. Virat opened up about his believes and why he is not so sad about losing the match because he trusts God and his plans.

Check out the video here!

After the triumph, the whole of Pakistan from lawmakers to the average person adulated the exhibition of the Pakistan cricket crew and praised the young men for the exciting five-wicket triumph.

