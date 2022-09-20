Advertisement
Edition: English
Mathira slams Malala Yousafzai and calls her hypocrite girl

Articles
  • Malala Yousafzai recently came under fire from Mathira.
  • Mathira said that she didn’t even make it to Pakistan once during the trying times.
  • The internet community wholeheartedly agreed with Mathira’s assertion.
Famous Pakistani model and personality Mathira frequently stays out of the spotlight for various reasons. She is one of those actors who frequently came forth to express her opinion on any current problem.

Malala Yousafzai recently came under fire from Mathira for sharing photos of herself with international celebrities at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Following Malala’s posting of photos with Hollywood stars and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, Mathira said on her official Instagram that she only receives payment for shooting photos with these celebrities. She continued by saying that she didn’t even make it to Pakistan once during the trying times when our nation was sinking, and that she is now giving talks about the current circumstances and the challenges our nation is facing.

The internet community wholeheartedly agreed with Mathira’s assertion that, despite the fact that she resides here and frequently speaks about Pakistan, she is actually clueless of the country’s current plight because she has never returned.

