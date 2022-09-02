Mathira’s latest video goes viral

Mathira is a Pakistani-Zimbabwean model and actress.

She posted photos of herself in a white outfit on her Instagram account.

She has 2.3 million followers on her Instagram account.

Mathira has steadily but firmly carved out a place for herself in the entertainment sector. She has charmed the audience in every role she has played, whether it be modelling or presenting.

The confident, audacious, and upbeat host has always stood out because she violates the strict standards of the Pakistani entertainment industry with her attitude.

Mathira posted a breathtaking video on Instagram in which she flaunted magnificent gems, leaving the viewers completely envious of her impressive collection.

“The mood I’m in ???? she wrote in her caption.

Take a look at her video!

The viral video gets a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her video went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

She is quite active on social media and updates her fans and followers frequently.

