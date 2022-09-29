Mawra Hocane celebrate her fun filled birthday with family

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is smart and beautiful. Mawra is very popular on social media, and her fans love her.

Mawra has done a lot of strong, top-notch work up to this point. Her hit dramas include Aangan, Sabaat & Sammi.

The actress loves to spend time with her family and friends, and she loves to celebrate her birthday and other events with them.

Mawra celebrated her 30th birthday in Lahore with some of her closest friends. She is celebrating with Urwa, Ameer Gillani, and other friends. Mama Gillani made her a special cake for her birthday.

In her post, she also thanked Mama’s batter. Mawra’s 30th birthday party was great, and she posed for some beautiful pictures.

The beautiful birthday girl sparkled in a silver dress and high heels. She loved being around Urwa and hugged Urwa Hocane. Here are some cute pictures from Mawra Hocane’s beautiful birthday party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

She does, however, have a strange way of celebrating her birthday month. Her fans love that she celebrates her birthday for the whole month of September.