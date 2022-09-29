Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mawra Hocane fights for the justice of Sara Inam’s

Mawra Hocane fights for the justice of Sara Inam’s

Articles
Advertisement
Mawra Hocane fights for the justice of Sara Inam’s

Mawra Hocane fights for the justice of Sara Inam’s

Advertisement
  • Mawra is a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry.
  • Mawra took to her Instagram account to seek justice for Sara Inam’s tragic murder.
  • Her post read: “Absolutely disgusted, let’s please raise our voices collectively louder & clearer”.
Advertisement

Mawra Hocane is a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry. She has made her name with her acting skills and talent. She entered the media industry at a very young age and has a long list of excellent achievements to her credit.

Mawra took to her Instagram account to seek justice for Sara Inam’s tragic murder.

She wrote, “While we haven’t still achieved #JusticeForNoor & many many others, here’s another appeal for #JusticeForSarah. Heart broken. may Allah give patience to their families to deal with such gut wrenching tragedies.”

She also commented, “Absolutely disgusted, let’s please raise our voices collectively louder & clearer than the previous times.”

Also Read

Mawra Hocane celebrate her fun filled birthday with family and friends
Mawra Hocane celebrate her fun filled birthday with family and friends

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is smart and beautiful. Mawra is very popular...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have huge couple goals in trips to Australia
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have huge couple goals in trips to Australia
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in "The Crown" Vulgar or bold? see mixed reactions
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story