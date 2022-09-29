Mawra Hocane fights for the justice of Sara Inam’s

Mawra Hocane is a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry. She has made her name with her acting skills and talent. She entered the media industry at a very young age and has a long list of excellent achievements to her credit.

Mawra took to her Instagram account to seek justice for Sara Inam’s tragic murder.

She wrote, “While we haven’t still achieved #JusticeForNoor & many many others, here’s another appeal for #JusticeForSarah. Heart broken. may Allah give patience to their families to deal with such gut wrenching tragedies.”

She also commented, “Absolutely disgusted, let’s please raise our voices collectively louder & clearer than the previous times.”

