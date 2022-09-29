Mawra Hocane fights for the justice of Sara Inam’s

Mawra Hocane celebrate her fun filled birthday with family and friends
Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is smart and beautiful. Mawra is very popular...
Mawra Hocane is a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry. She has made her name with her acting skills and talent. She entered the media industry at a very young age and has a long list of excellent achievements to her credit.
Mawra took to her Instagram account to seek justice for Sara Inam’s tragic murder.
She wrote, “While we haven’t still achieved #JusticeForNoor & many many others, here’s another appeal for #JusticeForSarah. Heart broken. may Allah give patience to their families to deal with such gut wrenching tragedies.”
She also commented, “Absolutely disgusted, let’s please raise our voices collectively louder & clearer than the previous times.”
