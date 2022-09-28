Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mawra Hocane shares birthday fun-filled video as she turns 30

Mawra Hocane shares birthday fun-filled video as she turns 30

Articles
Advertisement
Mawra Hocane shares birthday fun-filled video as she turns 30

Mawra Hocane shares birthday fun-filled video as she turns 30

Advertisement

Mawra Hocane, a Pakistani actress, turned 30 and celebrated with a fun Instagram reel that went viral on social media.

Monday, the Sabaat star went to Instagram to tell her fans about a special moment in her life. She makes sure, though, that her birthday is special and has a theme.

The Lollywood diva posted a special birthday reel to a photo-sharing site. In it, she can be seen having fun while holding a silver number “3” balloon and trying to push away the number “0,” which shows that she doesn’t want to get older.

Also Read

Mawra Hocane is under fire for overtly bold scenes in “Sanam Teri Kasam.”
Mawra Hocane is under fire for overtly bold scenes in “Sanam Teri Kasam.”

One of the top actresses in dramas and movies from Pakistan and...

“Very graceful about my 3️0th,” the actor wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

The Sanam Teri Qasam star’s Instagram reel was seen by millions of her followers, and it got thousands of likes and warm birthday wishes.

Advertisement

The actor also showed that she was getting ready to turn 30. She got a manicure with her birthday numbers and wore a white outfit with the number 30 on it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story