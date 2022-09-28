Mawra Hocane shares birthday fun-filled video as she turns 30

Mawra Hocane is under fire for overtly bold scenes in “Sanam Teri Kasam.”
One of the top actresses in dramas and movies from Pakistan and...
Mawra Hocane, a Pakistani actress, turned 30 and celebrated with a fun Instagram reel that went viral on social media.
Monday, the Sabaat star went to Instagram to tell her fans about a special moment in her life. She makes sure, though, that her birthday is special and has a theme.
The Lollywood diva posted a special birthday reel to a photo-sharing site. In it, she can be seen having fun while holding a silver number “3” balloon and trying to push away the number “0,” which shows that she doesn’t want to get older.
“Very graceful about my 3️0th,” the actor wrote in the caption.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The Sanam Teri Qasam star’s Instagram reel was seen by millions of her followers, and it got thousands of likes and warm birthday wishes.
The actor also showed that she was getting ready to turn 30. She got a manicure with her birthday numbers and wore a white outfit with the number 30 on it.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.